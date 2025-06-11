Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,455,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,319,000 after buying an additional 488,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,684,000 after acquiring an additional 130,234 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,820,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,129,000 after acquiring an additional 271,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $399,824,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,458,000 after acquiring an additional 390,708 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average is $100.45. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 62.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

