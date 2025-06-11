Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 54,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PR. Citigroup lowered shares of Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of PR stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.24. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

