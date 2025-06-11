Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 150,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,686,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,486,000 after acquiring an additional 56,814 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 107,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 59,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $904,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

PHB stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.