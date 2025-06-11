Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:SPYI opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.70. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $52.78.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
