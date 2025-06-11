Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2,278.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $760.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

