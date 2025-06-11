Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,007,000 after acquiring an additional 870,858 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000.

TLH opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average of $101.14. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

