Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 321.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ GNMA opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $45.69.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
