Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 584,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $10,792,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,098,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,613,460.88. This trade represents a 6.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 881,645 shares of company stock worth $15,881,968. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

