Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,540 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 108,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 85,244 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Innovative Industrial Properties

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.