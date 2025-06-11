Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 479 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Williams Trading lowered their target price on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Dbs Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

