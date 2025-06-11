Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.