Penny Stocks To Watch Today – June 9th

Get alerts:

Klotho Neurosciences, BigBear.ai, and TeraWulf are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that typically trade at very low prices, often below $5 per share. They are known for low trading volumes, high volatility and limited available information, which makes them riskier and more susceptible to price manipulation than larger, more established stocks. Investors are drawn to penny stocks for their potential high returns but should be aware of the substantial risk of loss. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Klotho Neurosciences (KLTO)

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLTO traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 987,793,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,997,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Klotho Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLTO

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.86. 59,054,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,574,465. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,078,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,266,203. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Featured Stories