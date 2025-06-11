PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after buying an additional 756,937 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,262,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $660,752,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,596,000 after purchasing an additional 271,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fermium Researc upgraded PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.42.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.