Promising Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – June 9th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Invesco QQQ are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market value typically exceeds $10 billion, making them some of the largest and most established firms in the market. Because of their size and track records, large-cap companies tend to exhibit lower volatility and often pay regular dividends. They are commonly featured in major indexes such as the S&P 500 and are favored by investors seeking steady, long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $6.09 on Monday, reaching $301.23. The company had a trading volume of 94,777,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,859,582. The company has a market capitalization of $970.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.17 and a 200-day moving average of $333.51. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.84. The company had a trading volume of 147,041,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,858,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average is $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $531.76. 23,096,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,004,027. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $333.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.85.

