Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 262,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,897,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 388,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 52,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. This trade represents a 60.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

