Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,895 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RadNet were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RadNet by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RadNet by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $174,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,340. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,106,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,160,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,545,548.32. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,270 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James raised RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -846.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

