Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,270 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cactus were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,680,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,247,000 after buying an additional 147,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Cactus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,686,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,445,000 after acquiring an additional 218,004 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cactus by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,841,000 after acquiring an additional 400,452 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cactus by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.49. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $70.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

