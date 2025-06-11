Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,438 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 186,169.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,977,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,270.60. The trade was a 45.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

