Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $50,368,000. Brickwood Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,783,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $18,802,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,496,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,352,000 after purchasing an additional 435,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $11,010,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.7%

HOG stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.32. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.