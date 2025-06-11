Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 895,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,572 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 805.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.00%.

LXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

