Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RXO were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RXO by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,138,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RXO by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RXO by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 88,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RXO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 939,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 64,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.73.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

