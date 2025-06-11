Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSA. Truist Financial set a $37.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

NSA opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $188.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 386.44%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

