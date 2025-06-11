Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,940 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Argus upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

