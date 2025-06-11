Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,709 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BankUnited were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $34,525,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $30,499,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $18,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,696,000 after purchasing an additional 322,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $10,163,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BankUnited from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

BankUnited Trading Up 1.8%

BankUnited stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 22,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $764,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,210.44. This trade represents a 27.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,103.06. The trade was a 4.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

