Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Persium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $206,000. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 17,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

