Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Reduced by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE RY opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $102.44 and a twelve month high of $129.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.78%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

