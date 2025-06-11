Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $96,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 911,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,739,000 after purchasing an additional 641,552 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,952,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,600,000 after purchasing an additional 492,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19,170.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 334,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $410,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,651.72. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.