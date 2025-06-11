Shipping Stocks To Consider – June 9th

Get alerts:

Shopify, United Parcel Service, and Etsy are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the sea-borne transportation of cargo—such as container lines, bulk carriers, tankers and roll-on/roll-off vessels. Investors in shipping stocks gain exposure to global trade volumes, freight rates and industry cycles, which can be highly sensitive to economic growth, fuel costs and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,233,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,412,499. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.05. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,970. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.74.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $63.94. 3,604,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $66.90.

