SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,177,000 after buying an additional 8,872,450 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 841,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,335,000 after buying an additional 688,414 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,963,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,877,000 after buying an additional 517,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,494,000 after buying an additional 434,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 439,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,987,000 after buying an additional 297,797 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNK stock opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.59. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

