Summit Global Investments Sells 45,117 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45,117 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,602,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

