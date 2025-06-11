T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

TMSL opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $800.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.27.

About T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.