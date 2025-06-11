TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 97,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Vertical Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HSBC raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

TEL stock opened at $166.43 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $167.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $3,975,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. This represents a 49.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,320. This represents a 34.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,675 shares of company stock worth $27,369,059 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

