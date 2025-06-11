The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $11,805,563.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at $25,412,161.98. This represents a 31.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,254 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.6%

HIG opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average of $117.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

