The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

