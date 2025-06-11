TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 265,251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,309,000 after purchasing an additional 471,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $71.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.