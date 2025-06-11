Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.9%

Tractor Supply stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

