U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Evercore ISI upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

