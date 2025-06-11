UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Sealed Air stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

