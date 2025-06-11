UMB Bank n.a. Buys 299 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,773,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,058,000 after acquiring an additional 89,298 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,730,000 after acquiring an additional 168,569 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 997,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,412,000 after acquiring an additional 152,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,735,000 after acquiring an additional 49,206 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.13.

Royal Gold Trading Down 1.8%

RGLD stock opened at $173.66 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $191.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

