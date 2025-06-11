UMB Bank n.a. Buys 3,664 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of KDP opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $395,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,382.12. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $6,884,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,638,490 shares in the company, valued at $87,334,019. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,591,400. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.