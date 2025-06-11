UMB Bank n.a. Buys 449 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 261,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $606,075.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,309.05. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $178,444.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,361.39. This trade represents a 93.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:ARW opened at $125.19 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

