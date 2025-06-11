UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Post were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Post by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Post by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Post by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Post by 68.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POST opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.49. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,546.47. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 186,740 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.11 per share, with a total value of $20,375,201.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,298,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,027,556.37. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

