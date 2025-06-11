UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $306.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.41 and its 200 day moving average is $273.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $212.12 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

