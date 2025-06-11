UMB Bank n.a. Has $273,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $234.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.47 and a 200-day moving average of $234.30.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.