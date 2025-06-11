UMB Bank n.a. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $180.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Jabil from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $3,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,710,192 shares in the company, valued at $285,174,516. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares in the company, valued at $37,665,640.70. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,665,200 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

