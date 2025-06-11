UMB Bank n.a. Has $294,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 189,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,720,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $278.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.41 and a 52 week high of $282.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

