UMB Bank n.a. Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,383,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,718,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,555,640. The trade was a 49.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,877.35. This represents a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,262 shares of company stock worth $45,194,187. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,707.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,689.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,498.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,769.00 and a 52 week high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $36.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.24.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

