UMB Bank n.a. Has $354,000 Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 84.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,732 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,965,000 after purchasing an additional 235,091 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,457,000 after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DECK opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day moving average is $152.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

