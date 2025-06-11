UMB Bank n.a. Has $382,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Corteva by 6.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,605,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,764,000 after acquiring an additional 288,885 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

