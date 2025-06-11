UMB Bank n.a. Has $422,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Shopify by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Shopify by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Shopify by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Stock Up 2.3%
NYSE SHOP opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.09. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
